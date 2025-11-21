Mia MacDonald (4) figures to be a dynamic piece to Rivers' blue line. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Ask almost any NEPSAC program coming into the season, and you’re sure to hear that expectations are high.

It’s a reasonable ask. The talent pool around the region is as deep as ever. Almost anyone can beat anyone on any given night. A bounce here or a bounce there could be the difference between reaching the Elite 8, landing in the Large or Small School tournaments or missing the postseason entirely. Rivers knows that well.

Two seasons ago, the Red Wings finished under .500. Since Keith McLean took over following the 2022-23 season, his group has qualified for back-to-back Small School tournaments. Rivers was also in Elite 8 contention for a large chunk of last season.

The margins are ever thin, though. One of the favorites in the Small School field, the No. 2 Red Wings came up short in the semifinals, falling to eventual runner-up No. 6 St. Mark’s, 3-0, to finish 18-10-1. It marked their highest win total since 2019-20.

Coming into this season, Rivers is positioned better than ever.

“We made major strides in improving our program from two years ago,” McLean said. “Last year was really a major step up in our level of play. We competed hard, and we had a few signature wins that went a long way with our young core.”

Rarely do teams have the luxury of returning essentially the same lineup from the previous season.

Consider Rivers one of the lucky few.

The Red Wings might have graduated six players, but they return 12 upperclassmen, including nine seniors, as well as a talented core of six underclassmen.