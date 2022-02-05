New England Hockey Journal

Prospects: Will Smith leads deep New England 2023 NHL draft class

Will Smith
In 38 games with the NTDP this season, Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) has a stat line of 18-16-34. (Photo by Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

He won’t be eligible to be drafted into the NHL for another 17 months, but the buzz on Will Smith already is building.

The highly talented center from Lexington, Mass., left the Bay State to join the U.S. National Team Development Program’s Under-17 squad for the 2021-22 season. After years of being a local standout with the Boston Junior Eagles minor hockey programs and more recently at St. Sebastian’s School, he’s now showcasing his impressive ability and a high long-term pro ceiling with not much of an adjustment period with Team USA.

“Will is doing a great job. He’s definitely an impressive young man,” U-17 head coach Dan Muse (Canton, Mass.) told New England Hockey Journal. “He’s got good character. He’s a guy who I think can get along with just about anyone in terms of his peers, the coaches and anyone he interacts with on a day-to-day basis. He’s really enjoyable to work with.”

At 6-foot, 172 pounds, the 16-year-old already possesses enough size, with some more room to grow a bit and fill out.

Editor’s note: This article appears in the January/February print edition of New England Hockey Journal.

