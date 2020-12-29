New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Prospects watch: Dexter Southfield topples Cape Cod Whalers in Tuesday tilt

By

Will Vote (Arlington, Mass) picked up two assists for Dexter Southfield in Tuesday's win. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Dexter Southfield defeated Cape Cod Whalers, 4-2, on Tuesday morning at Thorndike Rink on the school’s campus.

Left wing Donovan O’Neill scored twice and defensemen Matt Fusco and Jonathan Lanza added goals for the winners. Joseph Kramer and Jackson Coutu lighted the lamp for the Cape Cod Whalers.

The game was attended by a handful of NHL scouts. Dexter Southfield will play Pope Francis tomorrow at 2 p.m. and Valley Junior Warriors on Thursday at 11 a.m. Today’s game marked the third contest over the past week for Dexter Southfield. Kudos goes out to head coach Dan Donato for doing his best to keep his team playing during these difficult circumstances.

