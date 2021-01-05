Prospects watch: 18-U teams showcase talent at New England Sports Center

Andrew Garzone (Dover, Mass.) scored three goals on the weekend for the Whalers. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — Several 18-U Midget teams took to the ice at New England Sports Center over the weekend to fill the void left by the lack of prep and high school hockey action.

Cape Cod Whalers, Little Bruins, Neponset Valley River Rats, Pope Francis and Springfield Rifles Showcase were the featured teams that I watched over three days. Several NHL scouts and agents popped into the facility to watch the games.

River Rats left wing Andrew King was the main attraction for the NHL scouts in the rinks. While there certainly were a couple of high-end players on the ice at the New England Sports Center over the weekend, what made the games intriguing was the unheralded players who shined.