Prospects: Underrated 2007 group getting early traction

Bishop Kearney Selects 14-U won the Beast Series championship over Neponset Valley River Rats on Sunday. (BK Selects)

After focusing on some underrated players from the 2006 birth year participating in the Eastern Exposure Cup in Foxboro late last month, the prospect spotlight turns to some 2007s that are having a similar impact in the Bantam major ranks since the fall hockey schedule began.

With assessments of some of the top performers already appearing in New England Hockey Journal, the purpose of this analysis is to recognize some of those who might not be the bigger names for the July 2022 Select 15 (S15) U.S. National Player Development Camp in Amherst, N.Y., but who are on the map and have a chance to be selected to participate this summer through the S15 district festival process.

There are so many worthy players who are worthy of the 'underrated' honorific, but we’re focusing on those who have stood out for their consistency, production and effort in multiple viewings. This does not represent every 14-U team out there, as our live looks have been limited to the River Rats Jamboree, USHL Fall Classic, Eastern Exposure Cup and a handful of fall Beast and Northeast Pack games.