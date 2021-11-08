New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Prospects: Underrated 2007 group getting early traction

By

BK Selects 14-U
Bishop Kearney Selects 14-U won the Beast Series championship over Neponset Valley River Rats on Sunday. (BK Selects)

After focusing on some underrated players from the 2006 birth year participating in the Eastern Exposure Cup in Foxboro late last month, the prospect spotlight turns to some 2007s that are having a similar impact in the Bantam major ranks since the fall hockey schedule began.

With assessments of some of the top performers already appearing in New England Hockey Journal, the purpose of this analysis is to recognize some of those who might not be the bigger names for the July 2022 Select 15 (S15) U.S. National Player Development Camp in Amherst, N.Y., but who are on the map and have a chance to be selected to participate this summer through the S15 district festival process.

There are so many worthy players who are worthy of the 'underrated' honorific, but we’re focusing on those who have stood out for their consistency, production and effort in multiple viewings. This does not represent every 14-U team out there, as our live looks have been limited to the River Rats Jamboree, USHL Fall Classic, Eastern Exposure Cup and a handful of fall Beast and Northeast Pack games.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Jake Tavares

Eastern Exposure Cup: 27 players who stood out in 14-U play

FOXBORO, Mass. -- The Eastern Exposure Cup took place over the weekend at the Foxboro Sports Center and several other local arenas. The event, put…
Read More
Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 14-U

Watch list: Top 2007 performers on defense and in net

With the release of the first 2007-born forwards watch list, we turn our attention to the birth year’s key impact performers at the defense and…
Read More

Watch list: How these 2007 forwards are making early season waves

With the 2021-22 hockey season now a month old, New England Hockey Journal has capitalized on opportunities to see teams at myriad levels. The Bantam…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter