Prospects: Tim Busconi working toward Hockey East future with Advantage

Tim Busconi (Milton, Mass.) is an '04 Terrier commit playing for Boston Advantage in the NCDC. (Photo by Boston Advantage)

Whether he's in the classroom, in the weight room, or on the ice, Tim Busconi is as mild-mannered as it gets.

The 2004-born defenseman from Milton, Mass., simply goes about his business and puts in the work to improve. He may not be the most skilled or talked-about ’04 blueliner in the New England prospects circuit, but that hasn’t stopped him yet.

After a productive summer, Busconi, a longtime Boston Advantage player, parlayed his rising stock into a college commitment, pledging his future services to Albie O'Connell and the Boston University staff on Aug. 19.

Now, he's taking the next step.