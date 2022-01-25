Prospects: Tim Busconi working toward Hockey East future with Advantage

Whether he's in the classroom, in the weight room, or on the ice, Tim Busconi is as mild-mannered as it gets.
The 2004-born defenseman from Milton, Mass., simply goes about his business and puts in the work to improve. He may not be the most skilled or talked-about ’04 blueliner in the New England prospects circuit, but that hasn’t stopped him yet.
After a productive summer, Busconi, a longtime Boston Advantage player, parlayed his rising stock into a college commitment, pledging his future services to Albie O'Connell and the Boston University staff on Aug. 19.
Now, he's taking the next step.