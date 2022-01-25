New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Prospects: Tim Busconi working toward Hockey East future with Advantage

By

Tim Busconi
Tim Busconi (Milton, Mass.) is an '04 Terrier commit playing for Boston Advantage in the NCDC. (Photo by Boston Advantage)

Whether he's in the classroom, in the weight room, or on the ice, Tim Busconi is as mild-mannered as it gets.

The 2004-born defenseman from Milton, Mass., simply goes about his business and puts in the work to improve. He may not be the most skilled or talked-about ’04 blueliner in the New England prospects circuit, but that hasn’t stopped him yet.

After a productive summer, Busconi, a longtime Boston Advantage player, parlayed his rising stock into a college commitment, pledging his future services to Albie O'Connell and the Boston University staff on Aug. 19.

Now, he's taking the next step.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Jayden Grier

Prospects: Big performances, new risers headline busy week in prep hockey

The 2021-22 prep hockey season got back on track last week after coronavirus disruptions with a robust slate of games, highlighting strong showings across the…
Read More
Drew Commesso

6 New England goalies who could be 2022 Mike Richter Award finalists

The NCAA annually recognizes college hockey’s top goaltender with the Mike Richter Award, and Boston University and former St. Sebastian’s star Drew Commesso (Norwell, Mass.)…
Read More
Jaiden Moriello

Recruiting: Kimball Union’s Jaiden Moriello commits to UMass Lowell

He didn't know exactly when it would come, but Thursday was a day that Jaiden Moriello had been looking forward to for quite some time.…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter