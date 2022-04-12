Prospects: 10 players who shined in 15 Only at USA Nationals

Mt. St. Charles came up short in a 15 Only championship at Nationals, but their talent is undeniable. (USA Hockey photo)

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — New England Hockey Journal closes out our coverage of the 2022 USA Hockey Nationals with our top-10 2006-born players who competed in the 15 Only division.

The rankings are broken down into the top 10 players we witnessed at the USA Hockey Arena on April 1 and is not based on who overall performers in the tournament. The Chicago Mission captured the championship, beating Shattuck-St. Mary’s 4-1. Mount Saint Charles, which was the top-ranked team in the nation for much of the season, fell to Shattuck in the quarterfinal round. This top 10 was formulated after watching Mount’s 6-3 victory over Team Alaska in the final game of the round-robin schedule. We also evaluated the Minuteman Flames and North Jersey Avalanche game, a 7-2 Avalanche victory.

Among the players we'll spotlight: James Hagens, John Whipple, Theo Kiss, Nicholas Kempf and more.