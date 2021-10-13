New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Prospects: Rising goaltenders in 16-U fall play

By

Sam Scopa
Boston Junior Eagles goalie Sam Scopa (Lexington, Mass.) tracks pucks extremely well and competes hard in his net. (Jeff Dumas)

We’ve seen a lot of hockey in the early going of the fall hockey season, but the goaltending position is one that often gets overlooked.

We attempt to remedy that by bringing a singular focus on 2005 birth-year goaltenders who have performed well and are giving their teams quality wins between the pipes.

This is not an all-encompassing list, as New England Hockey Journal is still working our way through the schedule to see what we can. However, based on the first nearly 45 days, these netminders have elevated and given themselves a chance to land with some top D-1 programs as colleges get more comfortable with them and will address their futures in net.

Here is a top-nine of the early standouts of players we have gotten live viewings of.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Boston Jr. Eagles 16-U

Eastern Alliance Kickoff: How these prospects elevated in 16-U play

MARLBORO, Mass. — The recently concluded Eastern Alliance Kickoff tournament featured some 220 teams and more than 880 games across multiple venues over the Labor…
Read More
Gavin Cornforth

Beantown Summer Classic: Futures Division standouts

MARLBORO, Mass. — Four teams comprising the 2005 and 2006 birth years competed at the Summer Beantown Classic’s Futures Division at the New England Sports…
Read More
Sloan Farmer

Recruiting: Top uncommitted ’05s in New England

When Dexter Southfield and Junior Eagles product Will Vote committed to Boston College last month, it signified the top three New England '05 forwards were…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter