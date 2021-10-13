Prospects: Rising goaltenders in 16-U fall play

Boston Junior Eagles goalie Sam Scopa (Lexington, Mass.) tracks pucks extremely well and competes hard in his net. (Jeff Dumas)

We’ve seen a lot of hockey in the early going of the fall hockey season, but the goaltending position is one that often gets overlooked.

We attempt to remedy that by bringing a singular focus on 2005 birth-year goaltenders who have performed well and are giving their teams quality wins between the pipes.

This is not an all-encompassing list, as New England Hockey Journal is still working our way through the schedule to see what we can. However, based on the first nearly 45 days, these netminders have elevated and given themselves a chance to land with some top D-1 programs as colleges get more comfortable with them and will address their futures in net.

Here is a top-nine of the early standouts of players we have gotten live viewings of.