Jake Flynn chipped in two goals and seven assists in 30 games for UConn in the 2019-20 season. (UConn Athletic Communications)

One of Jake Flynn’s favorite courses this past year as a freshman at the University of Connecticut was about witches and wizards. The 19-year-old defenseman was magical in his own right on the ice for the Huskies.

A Bridgewater, Mass., native, Flynn, 6-feet, 180 pounds, tallied two goals and seven assists in 30 games in the 2019-20 season. Coupled with his offense, Flynn’s stellar defensive play captured the attention of scouts and propelled him from 205th in National Hockey League Central Scouting’s midterm rankings for the 2020 NHL draft to 122nd in its final rankings. The draft is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 9 and 10.

This being his second year of draft eligibility, Flynn was surprised to learn that he was on the list, although he downplayed its significance.