New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Prospects Pulse: Jake Flynn’s confidence grows as UConn defender opens eyes of Central Scouting

By

Jake Flynn chipped in two goals and seven assists in 30 games for UConn in the 2019-20 season. (UConn Athletic Communications)

One of Jake Flynn’s favorite courses this past year as a freshman at the University of Connecticut was about witches and wizards. The 19-year-old defenseman was magical in his own right on the ice for the Huskies.

A Bridgewater, Mass., native, Flynn, 6-feet, 180 pounds, tallied two goals and seven assists in 30 games in the 2019-20 season. Coupled with his offense, Flynn’s stellar defensive play captured the attention of scouts and propelled him from 205th in National Hockey League Central Scouting’s midterm rankings for the 2020 NHL draft to 122nd in its final rankings. The draft is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 9 and 10.

This being his second year of draft eligibility, Flynn was surprised to learn that he was on the list, although he downplayed its significance.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

2021 NHL draft: Top prospects to watch in upcoming Midget events

2020 is a weird year for a number of reasons. Add scouts watching prospects for the 2021 NHL draft before the 2020 draft is even…
Read More

New England NHL draft trait analysis, Part 1: Overvaluing of size

While the 2020 NHL Entry Draft — originally planned for this past weekend in Montreal — is postponed until an unknown date, the process of…
Read More

Prospects Pulse: No pain, no gain for PC’s Parker Ford

Editor's note: This story appears in the June/July issue of New England Hockey Journal. Parker Ford doesn’t fear the abuse that comes with residing in…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter