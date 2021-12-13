Prospects: Notable performers at the OverSpeed Holiday Hockey Classic

UMass commit Cam O’Neill scored the game-winner in Sunday’s championship game against the Maine Nordiques. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The OverSpeed Holiday Hockey Classic took place over the weekend at Schneider Arena on the campus of Providence College and at the Adelard Arena at Mount Saint Charles in nearby Woonsocket.

The three-day showcase was put on by Toby O’Brien, a native of Sandwich, Mass., and former collegiate goaltender at Union College. Following his playing career, he has spent over three decades as a coach in minor pro and scout for a couple of NHL teams, most recently the Florida Panthers. For a first-year showcase, it ran smoothly with games going off on time, schedules, results, and standings easy to come by, and line charts and rosters available for college coaches and scouts.

There were three divisions, 15 Only, 16-U, and 18-U. It wasn’t a big showcase, but organizations in attendance included Mount Saint Charles, South Kent Selects Academy, Maine Nordiques, Little Caesars, Windy City Storm, Ohio Blue Jackets, and Colorado Rampage. Skilled players brought out scouts from USA Hockey, USHL, NHL and college coaches from Hockey East and ECAC Hockey. Mount Saint Charles won the inaugural event at the 18-U and 15 Only divisions while Little Caesars returned to Michigan with the title at the 16-U division.