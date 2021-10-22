New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Prospects: New England 16-U forwards making a splash

By

Joe Connor
Avon Old Farms '05 forward Joe Connor (Amherst, N.H.) is going to make a strong team more dangerous. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Concluding the early-season review of 16-U play of split and full-season teams that have been competing in the region from late Aug. through mid-October, New England Hockey Journal looks at the forwards who have been consistent and effective in our viewings.

This post follows previous iterations by position on goaltenders and defensemen, focusing on the 2005 birth year of New England natives only.

This top-15 forwards list highlights those who have impressed the most plus honorable mentions. There are so many players deserving of mention, but based on the viewings, these are the ones who have been the most impactful, will more hockey ahead before the transition to the prep season and the continuation of the full season schedule.

We will follow up with more coverage of the 16-U division, with players from outside the region on teams in and out of New England.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Lucas St. Louis

Prospects: How these 16-U defensemen are getting it done

New England Hockey Journal recently looked at some of the rising goaltenders in the fall hockey season and continuing from the net out, there are…
Read More
Drew Gibbons

How River Rats 16-U forward Drew Gibbons looks to impact St. Mark’s

If there’s been one knock on Drew Gibbons' game since he arrived at St. Mark’s last fall, it’s his skating. One of the ways the…
Read More
Sam Scopa

Prospects: Rising goaltenders in 16-U fall play

We’ve seen a lot of hockey in the early going of the fall hockey season, but the goaltending position is one that often gets overlooked.…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter