Prospects: New England 16-U forwards making a splash

Avon Old Farms '05 forward Joe Connor (Amherst, N.H.) is going to make a strong team more dangerous. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Concluding the early-season review of 16-U play of split and full-season teams that have been competing in the region from late Aug. through mid-October, New England Hockey Journal looks at the forwards who have been consistent and effective in our viewings.

This post follows previous iterations by position on goaltenders and defensemen, focusing on the 2005 birth year of New England natives only.

This top-15 forwards list highlights those who have impressed the most plus honorable mentions. There are so many players deserving of mention, but based on the viewings, these are the ones who have been the most impactful, will more hockey ahead before the transition to the prep season and the continuation of the full season schedule.

We will follow up with more coverage of the 16-U division, with players from outside the region on teams in and out of New England.