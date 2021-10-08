Prospects: MIAA, RIIL players shining in split season action

River Rats product James Marshall (Weymouth, Mass.) will be a sophomore on John Flaherty’s squad at BC High. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It’s undeniable that the best talent has left the MIAA and RIIL over the past couple of decades to head to prep school or in more recent years, full-season academy model schools and junior hockey.

However, there are still a few notable prospects playing high school hockey in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Those players have been displaying their ability over the past 45 days at various tournaments and showcases across New England.

There are a number of freshmen and sophomores in the high school hockey circuit who will play Division 1 college hockey. Some are already being watched and scouted by programs. Others are already being sought after by prep schools.

Here’s a look at 10 freshmen and sophomores who have stood out in split season action so far this fall.