New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Prospects: Key players to watch in USHL’s Clark Cup playoffs

By

Ben Steeves (Bedford, N.H.) tied for the USHL lead with 39 goals (Sioux City Musketeers)

The United States Hockey League just completed the first round of the Clark Cup playoffs, with four best-of-five series set to begin this weekend.

The Tri-City Storm won the Anderson Cup as USHL's top regular season team, finishing with a franchise-record 47 wins in 62 games. The Sioux City Musketeers finished behind Tri-City as the second seed in the Western Conference. In the Eastern Conference, the defending league champion Chicago Steel took the top seed, with the Dubuque Fighting Saints behind them. Those teams earned first-round byes.

The Omaha Lancers, Muskegon Lumberjacks and Madison Capitols swept their best-of-three series, while the Waterloo Black Hawks went on the road to stun the Lincoln Stars in overtime Wednesday.

Here is a look at some regional players to keep an eye through the rest of the postseason, plus a few more from outside of New England who are expected to be difference-makers.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

USHL: 8 New England players who stood out this season

When the 2022 USHL Clark Cup playoffs get underway Monday night, it will be with plenty of players from New England or those with a…
Read More

Best of New England: Analyzing the top ’01 players from every state

Each of the six New England states produces players at varying degrees. Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island have a leg up when it comes to…
Read More

NAHL playoff preview: Keys to the Northeast Generals vs. New Jersey Titans series

The NAHL’s Robertson Cup playoffs begin this weekend with a big series between the Northeast Generals and New Jersey Junior Titans. The Attleboro, Mass.-based Generals…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter