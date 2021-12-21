Prospects: Jack Sadowski powers Arlington past Wakefield

Sophomore left wing Jack Sadowski scored two goals in Arlington's Middlesex League victory over Wakefield. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

STONEHAM, Mass. — With a number of scouts from USA Hockey and the USHL at Stoneham Arena Monday night, the player they came to watch was a big factor in his team’s 5-0 shutout victory.

Arlington sophomore left wing Jack Sadowski scored two goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist to pace the Spy Ponders to a Middlesex League victory over Wakefield. The win improved Arlington’s record to 2-0 while the Warriors dropped their first of the season to fall to 2-1.

Sadowski, one of the top '06 forwards in New England, opened the scoring on a rebound goal close to the midway mark of the first period. Ryan Gilbert’s shot from the right point was stopped, but the puck sat precariously just outside the crease for Sadowski to swoop in and put it home.