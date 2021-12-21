New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

Prospects: Jack Sadowski powers Arlington past Wakefield

By

Jack Sadowski
Sophomore left wing Jack Sadowski scored two goals in Arlington's Middlesex League victory over Wakefield. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

STONEHAM, Mass. — With a number of scouts from USA Hockey and the USHL at Stoneham Arena Monday night, the player they came to watch was a big factor in his team’s 5-0 shutout victory.

Arlington sophomore left wing Jack Sadowski scored two goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist to pace the Spy Ponders to a Middlesex League victory over Wakefield. The win improved Arlington’s record to 2-0 while the Warriors dropped their first of the season to fall to 2-1.

Sadowski, one of the top '06 forwards in New England, opened the scoring on a rebound goal close to the midway mark of the first period. Ryan Gilbert’s shot from the right point was stopped, but the puck sat precariously just outside the crease for Sadowski to swoop in and put it home.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

James Marshall

MIAA: Players to watch on the high school circuit this winter

After a 2020-21 season that didn’t crown a state champion due to the coronavirus, Massachusetts high school hockey is expected to be back to normal…
Read More
Cam Fici

Prospects: Belmont blanks BC High in MIAA season opener

DORCHESTER, Mass. — Monday’s season opener for Belmont and BC High was yet another prime example of why you play the games. Most observers, including…
Read More
Jenna Chaplain

High school girls: Players to watch around the region this winter

John Findley has been around high school girls hockey for nearly two decades. As Notre Dame Academy’s head coach, he can’t help but notice the…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter