Jake Tavares and others stood out in Saturday's 14-U contest at Salem Icenter. (Photo by Sixty Hockey Group/Bar Down Photos)

SALEM, N.H. — In a clash between 2007-born prospects on the Boston Jr. Eagles and Seacoast Performance Academy Spartans 14-U teams, several Bantam prospects had strong showings in SPA’s 3-2 victory at the Icenter.

Ethan Goodrich (Yarmouth, Me.) scored the winning goal after the Spartans came from behind on two separate occasions, while goaltender Walter Jimenez made the saves to keep the Jr. Eagles from finding the equalizer with a push later in the third period. The Jr. Eagles were the better team on paper, but the SPA squad battled hard, didn’t crumble under pressure and generated some opportunistic offense.

The ’07 prospects in the New England area are shaping up to be a promising group. Between several who are playing prep hockey this season, and many others playing 14-U Bantam hockey, current trends should make for an interesting summer and 2022-23 season, when the birth year will be eligible for the USA Hockey Select 15 national development camp and selection for the U.S. National Team Development Program and the USHL futures draft the following spring.