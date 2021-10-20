Prospects: How these 16-U defensemen are getting it done

Harvard commit Lucas St. Louis (Riverside, Conn.) skates split season with Mid Fairfield 16-U. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

New England Hockey Journal recently looked at some of the rising goaltenders in the fall hockey season and continuing from the net out, there are defensemen who have impressed with their play in early 2021-22.

This post focuses mostly on 2005 birth year players in 16-U play (one ’06 we overlooked in our previous recap of that birth year gets an honorable mention on this list.) While not a complete representation of every player seen live, we continue to watch as many games and different teams as we can. In that context, these are the players who have been standout performers.

Here is a top-12 of the most successful blueliners in our viewings (some teams seen more than others), along with a host of honorable mention players. We’re eager to see how these individuals continue to develop as the season goes on and they either move to their respective prep teams or continue on with their full-season clubs.