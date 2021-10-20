New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Prospects: How these 16-U defensemen are getting it done

By

Lucas St. Louis
Harvard commit Lucas St. Louis (Riverside, Conn.) skates split season with Mid Fairfield 16-U. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

New England Hockey Journal recently looked at some of the rising goaltenders in the fall hockey season and continuing from the net out, there are defensemen who have impressed with their play in early 2021-22.

This post focuses mostly on 2005 birth year players in 16-U play (one ’06 we overlooked in our previous recap of that birth year gets an honorable mention on this list.) While not a complete representation of every player seen live, we continue to watch as many games and different teams as we can. In that context, these are the players who have been standout performers.

Here is a top-12 of the most successful blueliners in our viewings (some teams seen more than others), along with a host of honorable mention players. We’re eager to see how these individuals continue to develop as the season goes on and they either move to their respective prep teams or continue on with their full-season clubs.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Sam Scopa

Prospects: Rising goaltenders in 16-U fall play

We’ve seen a lot of hockey in the early going of the fall hockey season, but the goaltending position is one that often gets overlooked.…
Read More
Boston Jr. Eagles 16-U

Eastern Alliance Kickoff: How these prospects elevated in 16-U play

MARLBORO, Mass. — The recently concluded Eastern Alliance Kickoff tournament featured some 220 teams and more than 880 games across multiple venues over the Labor…
Read More
Andrew Gibbons

River Rats Jamboree: Top uncommitted 16-U performers

A number of players at the 16-U level stood out to college coaches over the two-day River Rats Jamboree held at the Canton Ice House…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter