Eight New Englanders invited to U.S. National Team Development Evaluation Camp

Teddy Stiga (Sudbury, Mass.) is one of prep hockey’s most impactful players from the ’06 birth year. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Eight players from New England have earned invitations to USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program Evaluation Camp that will take place March 20-24 in Plymouth, Mich. In addition to the eight natives, four players skating on local teams will also make the trek to USA Hockey Arena with aspirations of making the final cut.

Just under 50 2006-born players from across the country will take part in the five day camp that will help determine who makes USA Hockey’s NTDP U17 team for the 2022-23 season. The eventual roster will likely be 13 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.

This year’s group of `06s from New England will look to join `05 forwards Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.), Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) and Will Vote (Arlington, Mass.) at the prestigious USA Hockey program for next season. The trio of local `05s, all committed to Boston College, will be skating with the NTDP U18 team for the 2022-23 campaign.