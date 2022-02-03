Prospects: 6 under the radar prep players who are ready to shine

Jackson Kyrkostas (Windham, N.H.) has been an explosive playmaker in his first year with the Wildcats. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Continuing our broader look around the rinks at prep hockey in 2021-22, we focus on six players who have caught our attention in recent live viewings spanning several conferences. Today we examine Connor Sutherland of Dexter Southfield, Lefty Markonidis of BB&N, Jackson Kyrkostas of Kimball Union, Calvin Beard of St. Mark's, Zach Rizzo of Cushing and Kellen Beauton of Pomfret.