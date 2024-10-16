Prospect watch: What makes Rian Chudzinski so special?

Rian Chudzinski is one of the top '07s in Massachusetts. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

As the college recruiting news has rolled in through August and early September, one name remains on the board: Rian Chudzinski.

The former St. Sebastian Arrow turned Dexter Southfield forward had a strong showing at USA Hockey’s Select 17 Camp, posting three goals and four points in six games. He has been dominant with the Boston Jr. Eagles 18U team this fall.

In terms of college interest, there is quite a bit. He had interest from Hockey East, ECAC, Big Ten and NCHC schools.

Merrimack assistant coach Jimmy Mullin coached the Needham, Mass., native at Select 17 Camp back in June and weighed in on what makes Chudzinski so special.