Prospect watch: What makes Michael Munroe so special?

Michael Munroe led the Massachusetts District in points at Select 17 Camp. (USA Hockey)

Michael Munroe (Hanover, Mass.) has long been one of the more intriguing 2007-born forwards from the region.

He dominated with Hanover High before moving on to Avon Old Farms for the past two seasons, posting 48 points in 55 games. He also starred in the fall with the Neponset Valley River Rats.

His prowess was on display at USA Hockey’s Select 17 Camp in June. The Maine commit led the Massachusetts District in goals (5) and points (8). He should be a player NHL scouts watch this season when he's with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms.

Jimmy Mullin was one of the coaches for the Massachusetts District and took some time to break down what makes Munroe so special.