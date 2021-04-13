Prospect watch: New England District 18-U Tournament

Mount Saint Charles won the New England District 18-U Championship on Sunday at Cyclones Arena.

HUDSON, N.H. — With a dozen or so NHL scouts in attendance over the course of the weekend, Mount Saint Charles captured the New England District 18-U Championship at Cyclones Arena.

After an uncharacteristically bumpy first few games of the weekend, Mount Saint Charles ramped up its play on Sunday. The team, coached by Matt Plante, defeated the Maine Nordiques, 3-1, in the final. Mount took a while to get going over the weekend, in large part due to the numerous disruptions the team has had to endure this season. In the final, Mount’s best players stepped up. While the Nordiques don’t yet have the same level of talent, the coaching staff and leadership group of Eric Soltys, a Calgary Flames scout, and Nick Skerlick have done a terrific job of putting the program on the map in its second year.

Mid Fairfield, Selects Academy, Northern Cyclones and Elite Hockey Academy were the other four teams in the New England District 18-U Tournament. Just taking the ice took a valiant effort for some of these teams. Mount Saint Charles and Maine Nordiques played five games in just under 48 hours. Kudos also goes out to the 10 skaters who played every other shift for a shorthanded Mid Fairfield squad.