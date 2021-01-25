New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Prospect watch: Five uncommitted standouts from Thayer’s 5-3 defeat of Nobles

By

Nobles defenseman Aidan Lyons is an offensive D-man with college potential. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Thanks to a three-goal outburst in about three minutes of the second period, Thayer skated past Nobles, 5-3, on Saturday afternoon at Valicenti Rink.

The game was scoreless for the half of the game, but the Tigers erupted for three quick goals in three different ways. Providence commit Joseph Kramer scored his first of three goals while at even strength. Monturio then capitalized on a shorthanded breakaway, before Kramer finished the flurry of scoring with a power-play strike. David Romaine added another goal at the end of the middle frame to give Thayer a 4-0 lead after 36 minutes of play.

Nobles cut the lead to three with a Drew Haxton tally early in the third period. Power-play goals from David Jacobs and Aidan Lyons got Nobles to within one goal. However, Kramer completed the hat trick with another power-play goal with just over a minute left to put the icing on the cake.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Top freshmen in 2021 Massachusetts high school hockey

There are a lot of talented freshmen playing high school hockey in Massachusetts this winter. While the season will be cut short and the state…
Read More

Several ISL, Boston-area prep teams looking into possibilities of partial prep season

There’s no denying the fact that things didn’t go according to plan in 2020. In New England, the youth hockey community knows it all too…
Read More

College hockey recruiting: Massachusetts’ top uncommitted ’04s

The state of Massachusetts already has seen seven 2004-born hockey prospects verbally commit to play college hockey. St. Sebastian’s right wing Michael Callow (Harvard), Junior…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter