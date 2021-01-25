Prospect watch: Five uncommitted standouts from Thayer’s 5-3 defeat of Nobles

Nobles defenseman Aidan Lyons is an offensive D-man with college potential. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Thanks to a three-goal outburst in about three minutes of the second period, Thayer skated past Nobles, 5-3, on Saturday afternoon at Valicenti Rink.

The game was scoreless for the half of the game, but the Tigers erupted for three quick goals in three different ways. Providence commit Joseph Kramer scored his first of three goals while at even strength. Monturio then capitalized on a shorthanded breakaway, before Kramer finished the flurry of scoring with a power-play strike. David Romaine added another goal at the end of the middle frame to give Thayer a 4-0 lead after 36 minutes of play.

Nobles cut the lead to three with a Drew Haxton tally early in the third period. Power-play goals from David Jacobs and Aidan Lyons got Nobles to within one goal. However, Kramer completed the hat trick with another power-play goal with just over a minute left to put the icing on the cake.