Joe Marchi is a standout player for Catholic Memorial. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MIDDLETON, Mass. – Catholic Memorial erased a one-goal deficit at the second intermission by scoring four goals in a wild third period to defeat St. John’s Prep, 5-3, on Monday afternoon at Essex Sports Center.

The win helped Catholic Memorial avenge a 6-3 loss earlier in the season and gave the Knights the Catholic Conference championship for the second consecutive season.

It was a great high school hockey game with exciting, intense action in front of a packed rink. Division 1 and Division 3 college hockey assistant coaches were among those in attendance for the matinee.

Here is a full recap and prospect notes from the game.