Prospect notes from Andover’s upset win over Kimball Union

Joey Zheng ranks third on Andover in points. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

ANDOVER, Mass. — It had been seven straight games without a win for Phillips Andover, but the Big Blue pulled off the improbable upset over Kimball Union on Wednesday afternoon.

Phillips Andover jumped out to a 2-0 lead and held on for a 3-2 win over a Kimball Union team that came into the game on an 11-1-1 stretch.

Junior wings Ethan Skowronek and Jake LeDoux scored first-period goals and center Sam Myles added an empty net goal. Junior Ben Skowronek was solid in net for the win.

Here is a full recap and prospect notes from the game.