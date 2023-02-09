New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Prospect notes from Andover’s upset win over Kimball Union

By

Joey Zheng ranks third on Andover in points. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

ANDOVER, Mass. — It had been seven straight games without a win for Phillips Andover, but the Big Blue pulled off the improbable upset over Kimball Union on Wednesday afternoon.

Phillips Andover jumped out to a 2-0 lead and held on for a 3-2 win over a Kimball Union team that came into the game on an 11-1-1 stretch.

Junior wings Ethan Skowronek and Jake LeDoux scored first-period goals and center Sam Myles added an empty net goal. Junior Ben Skowronek was solid in net for the win.

Here is a full recap and prospect notes from the game.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Prospect notes from Andover’s upset win over Kimball Union

ANDOVER, Mass. — It had been seven straight games without a win for Phillips Andover, but the Big Blue pulled off the improbable upset over…
Read More

Standouts from Belmont Hill’s big win over St. Sebastian’s

BELMONT, Mass. — Give credit where credit is due: St. Sebastian's came back at the end and made it close. But it was all Belmont…
Read More
Rudy Guimond

Top performers from the week of Feb. 1-7 in prep hockey

Somehow, we're over two months into the season and February is upon us. The first two months featured some outstanding performances, but the stakes will…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter