Preview: NEPSAC Hockey Martin/Earl Large School Tournament

Brunswick center Andon Cerbone leads the Bruins into the NEPSAC Hockey Martin/Earl Large School Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Eight teams are vying for a championship this week in the NEPSAC Hockey Martin/Earl Large School Tournament that begins with four quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The first round features four intriguing games, including a rematch of last year’s Martin/Earl Large School final between Cushing and Kent. The Lions came out on top last March, but the Penguins will be the favorite this year.

The 2020 NEPSAC Martin/Earl Large School Tournament features many of the top younger players in prep school hockey, including Cushing defenseman Jackson Dorrington, Brunswick center Andon Cerbone and Thayer right wing Michael Stenberg, a Penn State commit.