Preview: NEPSAC Hockey Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament

Jed Baliotti and Berkshire hope to upset Lawrence in a NEPSAC Hockey Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 quarterfinal matchup. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2020 NEPSAC Hockey Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament begins Wednesday with the top eight teams in prep school hockey battling it out for the ultimate crown.

This tournament is wide open, despite many of the usual suspects being involved. Three-time defending champion Kimball Union is the sixth seed and has an extremely tough first round match up against Salisbury, another perennial powerhouse.

The top seed is Lawrence Academy, a team that persevered even after its starting goaltender went down for the season. Other big names such as Avon Old Farms and Dexter Southfield look to get to the top of the perch.