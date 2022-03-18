MIAA hockey state tournament finals preview and predictions

The Xaverian Hawks, will meet Catholic Conference rival St. John's Prep in the MIAA D1 championship game. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Six Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) state champions in boys and girls hockey will be crowned at the TD Garden on Sunday.

The games start at 9:00 a.m. with Sandwich and Watertown doing the honors in Division 4 and will continue throughout the day until St. John’s Prep and Xaverian meet in the Division 1 title game at 7:45 p.m.

It will be the first high school hockey game held at the TD Garden since BC High’s epic quadruple overtime victory over Pope Francis in the 2019 Super 8 championship game. Two years of possible memories were taken away by concerns over the Coronavirus. Expect the 12 teams competing Sunday to leave it all out on the ice.