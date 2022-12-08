Joe Marchi will be important for Catholic Memorial this winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

With the landscape changing in Massachusetts high school hockey over the past decade or so, it has been more common for the best players to be underclassmen.

Last year, freshman left wing Michael Munroe (Hanover, Mass.) led Hanover to a Division 3 state championship at TD Garden. He cemented a terrific first and only season in the MIAA with a four-point game in the final against Marlboro. Now, he’s off to Avon Old Farms and will undoubtedly commit to a Division 1 college hockey program on Aug. 1.

As the MIAA season is set to start in earnest this weekend, here’s a look at the NEHJ Preseason MIAA All-Freshman Team.

There will be under-the-radar players that step up on teams throughout the season, but these are the six freshmen who start the year as most likely to positively impact their respective teams.