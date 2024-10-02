Ryan Leonard will be a leader for Boston College this season. (Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

Last spring, four Hockey East teams made the national tournament. While Maine and UMass were bounced in the first round, Boston College and Boston University punched tickets to the Frozen Four.

The Eagles made it to the national championship but fell to Denver, 2-0.

Still, it showed how strong the league was last season — and it projects to be the same this winter. The top half of Hockey East men's teams ranked in this story have legitimate shots at the national tournament. Teams like Providence, Northeastern and UNH should be in the mix.

Here's our preseason rankings of Hockey East men's teams.