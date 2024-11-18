Preseason girls prep hockey rankings: Nobles leads deep Top 10

Nobles forward Gretta Hulbig is committed to Yale. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Last season, Nobles was the team to beat.

A handful of others separated themselves from the pack as well as the season wore on.

This season figures to be very different.

Several teams graduated some of the best players to come through the NEPSAC in recent seasons. Meanwhile, some of those same teams, as well as others, return strong cores in addition to key newcomers. Others are sure to continue their rises.

It would hardly be surprising if any of these teams won the Elite 8. With all the depth around the region, there's sure to be plenty of movement in these rankings.

Let's dive in.