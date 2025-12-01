New England Hockey Journal

MIAA

Preseason girls MIAA hockey rankings: Who’s on top entering 2025-26?

By

CC Flynn
CC Flynn helped lead Hingham to the Division 1 championship last season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It was all about Hingham in the MIAA last season.

The Harborwomen were one of the state’s highest-scoring teams, passing every test en route to the top seed and a dominant Division 1 championship win over Bishop Stang to cap a 24-1-1 season. Caroline Doherty’s hat trick in the state final was the perfect way to finish a decorated career.

In Division 2, Medfield took the tournament by storm as the 13th seed, finishing a Cinderella run with a shutout against Milton in the state championship, thanks in part to Kamryn Perachi’s heroics in net.

Entering this season, there’s no shortage of teams with cases to make as contenders. While Hingham will have to account for key losses, the Harborwomen retain a strong core. Usual suspects like Notre Dame (Hingham), Duxbury, Malden Catholic and more figure to remain factors. Meanwhile, Milton and Methuen/Tewksbury could be primed to atone for playoff heartbreak.

You can count on plenty of drama, as always. Here’s our preseason top 10.

