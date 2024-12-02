New England Hockey Journal

Preseason girls MIAA hockey rankings: Who’s No. 1?

Emma Burke celebrates scoring for NDA last spring. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

There was no shortage of drama at the end of the 2023-24 MIAA Division 1 girls season.

It took three overtimes, but St. Mary's took the win over Notre Dame (Hingham), thanks to Alyssa Norden's game-winner. The win avenged the Spartans' upset at the hand of Shrewsbury the season prior.

In Division 2, Duxbury took care of business again, shutting out Falmouth to repeat.

Heading into this season, though, the landscape appears wide open. SMH and Duxbury lost key players to graduation and prep. Meanwhile, young, up-and-coming teams like Falmouth and Archbishop Williams have strong cores returning.

There likely will be plenty of drama once again.

Here's our preseason top 10.

