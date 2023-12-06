Preseason girls MIAA hockey rankings: Who starts off at No. 1?

Shrewsbury celebrates a goal during the D1 title game last year. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

High school hockey season is upon us.

Last year, it didn't seem like anybody in the MIAA could topple St. Mary's. But that's exactly what Shrewsbury did in the Division 1 championship at TD Garden. The Colonials snuffed out one of the state's most potent attacks with a 4-1 victory.

Other potential favorites, like Notre Dame (Hingham) and undefeated Winthrop, didn't make it to the Garden. That's what helps set the MIAA state tournament apart, though. Anything can and will happen.

This season, the talent pool at the high school level remains strong, and there are plenty of teams that could find themselves in the mix down the stretch. There were a couple of close calls as I rounded out the top 10, as well as the usual hemming and hawing over whether or not I was ranking a team too high or too low.

Either way, those teams will have plenty of opportunity to work their way into or further up the rankings as the season draws on. These are sure to change plenty, and quite possibly in short order.

Let's dive into our preseason MIAA girls top 10.