Preseason boys prep hockey rankings: Elite 8 field is wide open

Connor Davis of Salisbury (left) and Blake McMeniman will be important for their respective teams. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Some boys prep seasons feature two or three teams at the top that are much better than everyone else. They are heavily favored to be in the Elite 8 championship game. Everyone else is vying for the spots below them.

This is not one of those seasons.

The field is wide open. Multiple high-end teams lost many players to graduation and are full of newer, younger players. Even our top two teams will look much different from how they ended last season.

What does all that mean? This season is bound to be one of the most interesting in recent seasons. It wouldn’t be surprising if any team on this list won the Elite 8.

As always, there will be lots of movement throughout these rankings as the season rolls on. Teams will fall off and others will enter. Some teams, like St. Sebastian’s last year, will drop out of the rankings and then make a last-ditch effort to get back on, eventually snagging a lower seed in the Elite 8.

For the first of many times this season, let’s dive in.