New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Preseason boys prep hockey rankings: Elite 8 field is wide open

Avatar photo
By

Connor Davis of Salisbury (left) and Blake McMeniman will be important for their respective teams. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Some boys prep seasons feature two or three teams at the top that are much better than everyone else. They are heavily favored to be in the Elite 8 championship game. Everyone else is vying for the spots below them.

This is not one of those seasons.

The field is wide open. Multiple high-end teams lost many players to graduation and are full of newer, younger players. Even our top two teams will look much different from how they ended last season.

What does all that mean? This season is bound to be one of the most interesting in recent seasons. It wouldn’t be surprising if any team on this list won the Elite 8.

As always, there will be lots of movement throughout these rankings as the season rolls on. Teams will fall off and others will enter. Some teams, like St. Sebastian’s last year, will drop out of the rankings and then make a last-ditch effort to get back on, eventually snagging a lower seed in the Elite 8.

For the first of many times this season, let’s dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Salisbury: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2024-25

Salisbury was one goal away from returning to the Elite 8 championship game last spring. The Crimson Knights fell, 4-3, in overtime to eventual champion Kimball…
Read More
Gretta Hulbig

Preseason girls prep hockey rankings: Nobles leads deep Top 10

Last season, Nobles was the team to beat. A handful of others separated themselves from the pack as well as the season wore on. This…
Read More

Preseason boys prep hockey rankings: Elite 8 field is wide open

Some boys prep seasons feature two or three teams at the top that are much better than everyone else. They are heavily favored to be…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter