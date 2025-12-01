Preseason boys MIAA hockey rankings: Who is No. 1?

Liam McKinney (left) and Mike Melvin will try to defend CM's title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Let the madness begin.

Come December, the MIAA boys slate will kick off. It’s a lot of the usual suspects in the top 10, but I believe any of the top four teams in this ranking could have had a reason to be No. 1. I wouldn’t be shocked if any of them rotate into that spot throughout the season. That’s not the case every year.

I also wouldn’t be shocked if teams from No. 5 and on vie for No. 1, too.

A lot of talent left these schools before graduation, but the MIAA still will be a watchable, exciting product this winter.

In previous years, this ranking was only Division 1. But teams from other divisions will be considered this winter.

Let’s dive in.