Carter Meyer led Rivers with 39 points last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Five, six or seven years from now, the 2024-25 All-ISL Eberhart First Team will be considered a time capsule. When some of these players are dominating college hockey or the NHL, fans will look back with wide eyes.

Some fans might ask themselves: "All of these kids were in the same division?"

Yes. It's almost hard to believe, but they were.

The ISL Eberhart Division will be strong this season, and that's in large part because of the talent in this story. Sure, some teams are represented more than others in this. But some other ISL Eberhart teams will have stars, too.

This year's All-ISL Eberhart Division teams are special. So, here are our First and Second All-ISL Eberhart teams.