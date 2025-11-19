Preseason All-Stars: First and Second ISL Keller teams

Billy MacAusland should be one of the top players in prep this coming season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The ISL Keller doesn't just have talented players. The eight-team division has some of the top players in New England boys prep hockey.

There are players on the first team who have legitimate shots at winning our MVP award at the end of the season. There are uncommitted prospects who should make a real name for themselves this winter.

A legit NHL Draft prospect is in the ISL Keller, as well as the '10 with arguably the best case for the U.S. National Team Development Program.

Here are our First and Second ISL Keller teams.