Preseason All-Stars: First and Second Independent teams

Ryan Lucarelli is committed to Sacred Heart and posted 43 points last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

What a season it should be in terms of talent among NEPSAC Independents.

There are NHL Draft prospects. There are a slew of Division 1 commits. There are even more players who will have Division 1 eyes on them throughout the season.

Truthfully, I could've done Third and Fourth teams for the Independents. And, given the number of teams, maybe it would've been worth it. But it made for a fun exercise to shrink the talent down to two teams.

Let's dive into our First and Second All-Independent teams.