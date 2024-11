Connor Towle was outstanding for Hotchkiss last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

College coaches and NHL scouts regularly watch the Housatonic Division in boys prep hockey.

Many Housatonic teams boast Division 1 prospects. There are also even more players who will fight for Division 1 eyes this season. One player in this story is being watched closely by NHL teams, too.

One or two schools don't dominate these teams. An array of Housatonic squads got some love in here.

Let's dive into our First and Second All-Housatonic teams.