Preseason All-Stars: First and Second Housatonic teams

Elliott Lennon enters the winter as arguably prep's top goalie. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

On our First and Second Housatonic teams, there's a lot of upside. There are also players with something to prove.

Six of the 12 selections are uncommitted. This winter will be pivotal to proving to college coaches that they deserve attention. All 12 of these players should be forces for their respective teams, too.

The other thing: The six players on the Second squad had legitimate cases to be on the first team. The Housatonic was one of the hardest Preseason All-Star teams to put together for that reason.

And, of course, many players not on here had cases.

Here are our First and Second All-Housatonic teams.