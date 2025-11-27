Preseason All-Stars: First and Second Holt Conference teams

Connor Nolan enters the winter as one of the top forwards in the Holt. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The Holt Conference isn't known for being the strongest in New England boys prep hockey. However, it typically features standout talent.

Last year, among names like Joe Salandra, Carter Meyer (Winchester, Mass.) and Billy MacAusland (Westwood, Mass.) was North Yarmouth Academy's Adrian Mendoza, who dominated with 68 points.

In 2023-24, Parker Murch (York, Maine), now at Cushing, notched 31 goals and 61 points for Berwick, ranking fifth among all players in New England.

Who could that be this season? Time will tell.

For now, here are our First and Second Holt Conference teams.