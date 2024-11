Cornell commit Nora Curtis returns as one of the NEPSAC's top centers. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The girls prep hockey scene is chock full of talent once again.

There are plenty of Division 1 commits to note, and many more prospects will be high on recruiting radars this season.

New Hampton, Williston Northampton and Groton have their fair share of preseason representation. Still, there are also other key teams to watch this season with players earning a nod in our preseason honors.

Let’s dive into our preseason girls First and Second Small School teams.