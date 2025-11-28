Preseason All-Stars: First and Second girls Small School teams

Bella Freitas was one of the NEPSAC's top scorers last season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The girls prep hockey scene is chock-full of talent once again.

There are plenty of Division 1 commits to note, especially among the Preseason All-Stars, and many more prospects will be high on recruiting radars this season.

New Hampton, Rivers, Cushing and Groton have their fair share of preseason representation.

Still, there are also other key teams to watch this season, like Williston Northampton, Governor's and Frederick Gunn with players earning a nod in our preseason honors.

Let’s dive into our preseason girls First and Second Small School teams.