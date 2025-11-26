Preseason All-Stars: First and Second girls Large School teams

Deerfield's Chloe Cleaves is committed to Yale. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The girls prep hockey scene is chock-full of talent once again.

There are plenty of Division 1 commits to note, especially among the Preseason All-Stars, and many more prospects will be high on recruiting radars this season.

Defending champion Loomis Chaffee has its fair share of representation among the All-Large School teams below, as do Phillips Andover and Nobles.

Still, there are also other key teams to watch this season with players earning a nod in our preseason honors.

Let’s dive into our preseason girls First and Second Large School teams.