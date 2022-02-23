Landan Resendes (Marlborough, Mass.) and the Penguins are in the hunt for a coveted playoff spot. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With two games left on the regular-season schedule ahead of New England playoffs in the first week of March, Cushing Academy is on the bubble to capture a NEPSAC Elite 8 Tournament bid.

If things go their way, there's a chance that they could end up inside the Stuart/Corkery bracket. If not, they are slotted to be among the top seeds in the Martin/Earl. Either way, Cushing is not a team that opponents will want to face come tournament time.

After a recent two-game split with second-ranked Kimball Union, which vaulted their Elite 8 status back into contention, Paul Pearl’s (Winthrop, Mass.) club has a 15-5-3 record and is 4-1 over its last five games.

The Penguins, however, aren’t worried about where they’ll be playing in the quarterfinals next Wednesday. For now, it’s all eyes on New Hampton Wednesday and Governor’s Saturday for a pair of home games that will help to decide their fate in the red-hot playoff race.