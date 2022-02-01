New England Hockey Journal

Prep spotlight: Rivers trending in right direction entering February slate

By

Conor Sullivan
Senior goalie Conor Sullivan (Westborough, Mass.) has been a mainstay for the Red Wings in net. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

In the school’s first official season with coach Freddy Meyer (Sanbornville, N.H.) at the helm, Rivers took its lumps against a tough early-season schedule. But the Red Wings have begun to trend in the right direction.

After going 2-4-1 through the first month of the campaign (including a loss against non-NEPSIHA member Northwood Prep), Rivers went 5-2 in January, highlighted by its most recent victory over Nobles, 2-1, Friday at MacDowell Arena.

Junior Luke Swaim (Concord, Mass.) started the scoring in the first before senior Zach Gruber (Chestnut Hill, Mass.) broke a 1-1 deadlock in the third. Senior goaltender Conor Sullivan (Westborough, Mass.) turned away 24 of 25 shots in the win against a talented Bulldogs team that was ranked ninth in NEHJ’s Prep Hockey Power Rankings at the start of the week.

Rivers is now 7-5-1 and looking to build on its big league win — and overall rising play — as it enters the stretch run ahead of playoffs in March.

