Prep spotlight: Michael Fisher, St. Mark’s chasing ISL Eberhart crown

Senior defenseman Michael Fisher (Westboro, Mass.) leads St. Mark's in scoring with 11-33-44 in 22 games. (Photo by Adam Richins)

After a four-game win streak, highlighted by a 1-0 victory over Cushing Academy, pushed St. Mark’s into the top 10 of the New England Hockey Journal Prep Power Rankings, the Lions hit a bump in the road Wednesday, dropping a 5-2 contest to Rivers School.

Despite their mid-week setback at the hands of the Red Wings, the Lions are still in a good spot in the ISL's Eberhart Division, boasting an 8-2-1 league record and 15-5-2 overall.

With just over a week and five games left on the regular-season schedule, three of which are against divisional foes, Carl Corazzini’s team is looking to finish strong as it sets its sights on capturing the Eberhart crown.