Prep spotlight: Holderness keeps on winning, though further tests await

Cooper Boulanger (Barre, Vt.) and Jack Hutchins (Manchester, N.H.) celebrate a goal in a recent win. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

As negative as the disruptions to last year’s prep school hockey season were, they had a unique effect on Alan Thompson’s club at the Holderness School.

With several high-impact upperclassmen opting to leave early in fear of what the season would look like, the Bulls made a couple of late additions and pulled two freshmen up to varsity.

After finishing the abbreviated Lakes Region season with a 1-5 record, it paved the way for a more experienced group this season.

Since starting 9-0, Holderness now sits at 15-1-1 after Wednesday’s 2-1 overtime defeat of Phillips Exeter (10-5-2) on the road. It is one of just four prep schools in New England with a single loss or less.