New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Prep spotlight: Holderness keeps on winning, though further tests await

By

Holderness - Cooper Boulanger and Jack Hutchins
Cooper Boulanger (Barre, Vt.) and Jack Hutchins (Manchester, N.H.) celebrate a goal in a recent win. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

As negative as the disruptions to last year’s prep school hockey season were, they had a unique effect on Alan Thompson’s club at the Holderness School.

With several high-impact upperclassmen opting to leave early in fear of what the season would look like, the Bulls made a couple of late additions and pulled two freshmen up to varsity.

After finishing the abbreviated Lakes Region season with a 1-5 record, it paved the way for a more experienced group this season.

Since starting 9-0, Holderness now sits at 15-1-1 after Wednesday’s 2-1 overtime defeat of Phillips Exeter (10-5-2) on the road. It is one of just four prep schools in New England with a single loss or less.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Conor Sullivan

Prep spotlight: Rivers trending in right direction entering February slate

In the school’s first official season with coach Freddy Meyer (Sanbornville, N.H.) at the helm, Rivers took its lumps against a tough early-season schedule. But…
Read More
Jackson Kyrkostas

Prospects: 6 under the radar prep players who are ready to shine

Continuing our broader look around the rinks at prep hockey in 2021-22, we focus on six players who have caught our attention in recent live…
Read More
Michael Salvatore

Prep notebook: Exeter goaltender shines, rising sleepers in KUA-Tilton contest

EXETER, N.H. — A Saturday winter storm that brought the area’s biggest snowfall of 2021-22 could not prevent the matchup between Cushing Academy and Phillips…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter