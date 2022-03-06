Prep hockey semifinals: Takeaways from Belmont Hill’s upset of Avon Old Farms

Belmont Hill right wing James Fisher (Wilmington, Mass.) is a Northeastern commit. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

AVON, Conn. – Belmont Hill went to John T. Gardner Rink and upset Avon Old Farms en route to earning an opportunity to play for a NEPSAC Elite 8 championship.

The Sextants earned a hard fought 4-2 victory over the favored Winged Beavers. The game took place in front of a packed crowd that included parents, students, fans, NHL scouts and college coaches. It was a terrific atmosphere for a prep school hockey game. The intensity on the ice lived up to the billing as everyone in attendance was treated to a terrific game.

As a result of Salisbury’s upset victory at Kimball Union, Belmont Hill will host the championship contest Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m. The Sextants were the top ranked team in the computer rankings for much of the season, so perhaps it’s fitting that they’ll host the final, despite a lackluster finish to the regular season.