New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at Salisbury

By

Salisbury celebrates its 2020 Stuart/Corkery championship, its first since winning three straight from 2013-15. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Over 20 months since Andrew Will’s Crimson Knights defeated Dexter in the 2020 Elite 8 Stuart/Corkery final, Salisbury remains the reigning champion of the NEPSAC hockey world.

Without a Housatonic League season in 2020-21, the Connecticut prep school managed to play 15 games against in-state opponents during last year's partial slate, 10 of which were against fellow prep power, Avon Old Farms.

In addition to their time at Salisbury, a host of Will's players also skated with the Rochester Coalition, which earned the top billing at the USA Hockey 18-U National Championship in May.

Considering what some of the other teams in the region went through amid the pandemic, it worked out pretty well, the veteran head coach told New England Hockey Journal

(Previously in NEHJ’s prep school preview series: BrunswickGunneryNew HamptonSt. Mark’sTaborLoomis Chaffee, BerkshireSt. George’s, CushingBelmont HillMiddlesexPomfretSt. Sebastian’s, Nobles, Dexter)

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Culin Wilson

Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at Dexter Southfield

Dexter Southfield has appeared in the final four of the NEPSAC Stuart/Corkery bracket each of the past four years it was held. After three-straight semifinal…
Read More
Aidan Lyons

Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at Noble and Greenough 

Brian Day and his staff at the Noble and Greenough School are looking forward to returning to normal just as much as their players.  After…
Read More
St. Sebastian's Will Elias

Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at St. Sebastian’s

Considering the nature of the season, St. Sebastian’s had it pretty good during last year's Covid-stricken campaign. Practicing from late November through early March, the…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter