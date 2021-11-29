Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at Salisbury

Salisbury celebrates its 2020 Stuart/Corkery championship, its first since winning three straight from 2013-15. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Over 20 months since Andrew Will’s Crimson Knights defeated Dexter in the 2020 Elite 8 Stuart/Corkery final, Salisbury remains the reigning champion of the NEPSAC hockey world.

Without a Housatonic League season in 2020-21, the Connecticut prep school managed to play 15 games against in-state opponents during last year's partial slate, 10 of which were against fellow prep power, Avon Old Farms.

In addition to their time at Salisbury, a host of Will's players also skated with the Rochester Coalition, which earned the top billing at the USA Hockey 18-U National Championship in May.

Considering what some of the other teams in the region went through amid the pandemic, it worked out pretty well, the veteran head coach told New England Hockey Journal.

